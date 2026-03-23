DCX Systems shares zoom 15%, mcap crosses Rs 2,000 crore; here's why 

Shares of DCX Systems zoomed 15% on Monday after the defence sector firm said it has won a purchase order from its domestic customer amounting to Rs 563.45 crore. The order relates to manufacturing and supply of Maritime Patrol Radar Systems (MPR) for the Airborne Application.

The rally in the stock comes amid a big crash in the stock market today. Sensex tanked 1918 pts to 72,614 and Nifty crashed 625 pts to 22,489, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

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Subsequently, DCX Systems shares rose 14.6% to Rs 187.15 in the afternoon session on Monday. Market cap of DCX Systems climbed to Rs 2056 crore. The stock closed at Rs 163.30 in the previous session.

However, the stock has lost 32% in six months. In the long term too, the DCX Systems stock has fallen 25.27% in a year and lost 35.5% in two years.

The defence stock has fallen 49% from its 52-week high. The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 363.80 on May 19, 2025.

DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.