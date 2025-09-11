CIAN Agro shares soar 178% in a month; oil firm clarifies on price surge

Shares of smallcap oil player CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd continued their rally for the 24th straight session on Thursday, gaining another 5 per cent to scale a fresh record high of Rs 1,142.40. With this move, the stock has delivered a massive 177.99 per cent return in the past month and an astounding 773.06 per cent gain over the last year.

BSE has placed the counter under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to caution investors amid extreme price volatility. The exchange has also sought clarification from the company regarding the sharp movement in its shares.

In its response, CIAN Agro stated: "Our company follows strong internal controls and corporate governance practices to monitor and prevent any unauthorized dissemination of information. We confirm that no material information or event has been withheld that could, in our view, impact the price or volume behavior of the stock."

The company will hold its 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025. Ahead of this, it informed the exchanges that Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi sold 1,85,485 shares at Rs 812 apiece.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 96.86. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3685.16 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 35.82. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.