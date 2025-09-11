Jupiter Wagons shares surge 8% on LoA for 9,000 axles from Railways

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd rallied 8.08 per cent on Thursday to hit a high of Rs 345 after the company's arm bagged a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Ministry of Railways to supply 9,000 LHB axles for FIAT-IR bogies.

"We are thrilled to announce that our material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt Ltd, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated September 9, 2025 from Ministry of Railways, Railway Board. This LOA pertains to the supply of total 9,000 LHB Axles for FIAT-IR Bogies, with an aggregate order value of approximately Rs 113 crore," it stated in a BSE filing.

On the technical front, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 56.36. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45.64 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.65. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.46 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.38. According to Trendlyne data, Jupiter Wagons has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

Around 4.98 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.25 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 16.93 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 14,577.26 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 68.11 per cent stake in the private rail firm.