Bajaj Housing shares remain 40% below highs nearly a year after listing; what's next?

It has been nearly a year since Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd shares resumed trading on the exchanges. The stock, which got listed on September 16 last year, hit an all-time high of Rs 188.45 just two days later (September 18). However, barring the strong debut, it has largely remained in a consolidation phase.

As for the numbers, Bajaj Housing's stock was last seen trading slightly higher by 0.04 per cent at Rs 112.15 in Thursday's trade. At this price, it remains 40.49 per cent below its all-time high, while still trading 60.21 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 70.

Experts are divided on Bajaj Housing. While a few see long-term strength and potential upside above Rs 115, others caution that the stock is in a downtrend with weak volumes, where a slip below Rs 108–105 could invite further selling. Investors are advised to stay cautious until a decisive breakout or breakdown.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, observed that the stock is in a consolidation phase. “Given the company’s strong pedigree and positive housing finance outlook, long-term investors should continue holding it," he said.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "Bajaj Housing is in a steady downtrend, nearing its all-time lows. The key support lies around Rs 105, and a breakdown below this could worsen the technical picture. A cautious stance is advisable for now."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, remarked, "The stock has been consolidating in a narrow range, reflecting indecision between buyers and sellers. Weak volumes suggest low conviction. A fall below Rs 108 could trigger selling towards Rs 105.50–103.60, while a breakout above Rs 118 may attract buying, taking it to Rs 124–128. It is best to remain cautious until a clear breakout or breakdown emerges."

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran added, "Bajaj Housing looks sideways to bullish on daily charts with solid support at Rs 109.4. A daily close above Rs 115 could pave the way for Rs 128 in the near term."

On the earnings front, the housing finance firm delivered a strong performance in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), with profit after tax (PAT) rising 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 583 crore from Rs 483 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) jumped 33 per cent to Rs 887 crore from Rs 665 crore in the same quarter last year, while net total income grew 25 per cent to Rs 1,012 crore from Rs 810 crore in Q1 FY25.

Bajaj Housing -- a part of the Bajaj Group -- is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). As of June 2025, promoters held an 88.70 per cent stake in the Bajaj Group entity.