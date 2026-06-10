CMR Green: Second most subscribed IPO of 2026 make a solid market debut; check listing price

Shares of CMR Green Technologies made a robust stock market debut on Wednesday as the metal recycler was listed at Rs 275.40 on BSE, a premium of 43.44 per cent over the issue price of Rs 192. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 39.58 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 268 NSE.

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Based on the listing price, retail investors in the CMR Green Technologies made a profit of Rs 6,505.20 for their allotment of 78 equity shares, costing Rs 14,976. HNI investors, who received 14 lots consisting of 1,092 equity shares made a profit of Rs 91,072.80 for their investment of Rs 2,09,664.

Listing of CMR Green has been above the expectations. Ahead of their debut, shares of CMR Green were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 65 per share, suggesting 33-34 per cent upside for the investors. However, its GMP peaked at Rs 72-75 range post the solid bidding for the issue.

The IPO of CMR Green Energy was open for bidding between June 03-05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 182-192 per share with a lot size of 78 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 631 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,28,58,323 equity shares.

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The issue was overall subscribed a solid 127.04 times with more than 33.77 lakh applications, fetching bids for almost Rs 56,200 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 270.46 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors and retail bidders were undersubscribed at 172.35 times and 27.03 times, respectively. Employee portion was booked 18.53 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of CMR Green Energy has seen a sharp recovery led by solid bidding for the issue, despite the weakness in the broader market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 72-75 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 37-39 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 24 apiece, during the first day of bidding.

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Faridabad-based CMR Green Technologies is a non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium market, specializing in aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys. It manufacture recycled aluminium alloys, zinc alloy ingots and segregated furnace ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, amongst others.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe it for it. Equirus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers for the CMR Green IPO and Kfin Technologies was appointed the registrar of the issue.

