75 firms to see $31 bn worth of pre-listing IPO shareholder lock-ins expire by September

Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a fresh note said about 75 firms are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted, amounting to $31 billion by September 2026. This at the prevailing rupee-dollar exchange rate amounts close to Rs 3 lakh crore. The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares.

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Nuvama, however, noted that not all of the shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by promoter & group. Meesho, ICICI Prudential AMC and Suraksha Diagnostic are three firms that will see six-month (& beyond) lock in expiry today. Here's a table showing lock-in openings in the next 30 days.

Nuvama noted that there are no one-month lock in openings scheduled at present. GSP Crop Science will see its three-month lock in getting lifted on June 18, making a total of 20 lakh shares, accounting for 4 per cent of the total outstanding shares, up for trade.

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Central Mine Planning & Design will see its three-month lock in expiry on June 23.

Sai Parental, Powerica and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar are other stocks that its see their three-month lock in openings in June. Vidhya Wires, Wakefit Innovations, Corona Remedies, Ikoi Lightning, Park Medi World, Nephrocare Health and Vishal Mega Mart are some other stocks that will see lock in expiries over the next few days.

As per SEBI, anchor investors must hold shares for a lock-in period, with 50 per cent of their investments locked in for 30 days (one month) and the rest 50 per cent for 90 days. For pre-IPO investors such as private equity and venture capital funds, it is generally six months