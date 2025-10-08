CMS Info Systems shares in focus as firm raises stake in an eSurveillance firm

Shares of CMS Info Systems are in focus today after the firm said it has raised its stake in Securens Systems Private Limited to 75.78% by acquiring additional shares through a Rights Issue. The acquisition is part of CMS’s strategy to decrease finance costs, enhance profitability, and strengthen its AIOT-based remote monitoring capabilities, which is expected to drive growth in an emerging business line.

Advertisement

CMS Info Systems stock ended 2.75% lower at Rs 360.10 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 370.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,922 crore.

"We wish to inform you that CMS Info Systems Limited (“CMS”) has acquired 22,75,000 additional fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each of Securens Systems Private Limited (“Securens”) at a premium of Rs 100 per share, by participating in the Rights Issue of Securens, which was open from September 30, 2025 to October 6, 2025," said CMS Info Systems.

The company is in the process of buying the remaining pre-existing shares from the remaining shareholders of Securens, which are expected to be completed in one or more tranche’s over the next few months.

Advertisement

CMS Info Systems in the business of providing Cash Management services and Managed services, which includes ATM cash management services, Retail cash management services, Cash in transit services for banks, banking automation product deployment and AMC, Brown Label ATMs, Software solutions including multi-vendor software and automation solutions, Remote monitoring Technology solutions and Card Trading and Personalization services.