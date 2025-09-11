Cochin Shipyard, Kajaria Ceramics among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Friday, Sept 12

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, and HeidelbergCement India Ltd are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 12.

The Vardhman Textiles board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming 52nd AGM. The company has set September 12 as the record date, it informed the stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Cochin Shipyard board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the 53rd AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of approval, the company told stock exchanges.

The Kajaria Ceramics board, at their meeting held on May 6, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval of members at the 39th AGM. September 12 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before October 28.

The HeidelbergCement board had recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 12 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of approval.

Advertisement

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (Rs 9 per share), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (Rs 3 per share), RHI Magnesita India Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share) and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (Rs 3 per share) are among stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 12, Friday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, benchmark indices ended higher. The Sensex rose 123.58 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 81,548.73, while the Nifty crossed the 25,000 mark, closing at 25,005.50 with a gain of 32.40 points.