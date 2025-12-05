RVNL, IRCTC, IRCON, IRFC, Texmaco Rail shares trading near 52-week lows: Price targets, technicals & more

Rail stocks: Shares of railway firms such as RVNL, IRCTC, IRCON International, IRFC and Texmaco Rail are trading near their 52-week lows, signalling weak momentum amid volatile market today. Railway stocks are having a weak momentum on the back of subdued quarterly earnings. The Union Budget 2025 also dimmed investor sentiment around railway stocks in absence of any major announcement for the sector.

The Modi government kept the allocation for the sector unchanged at Rs 2.55 lakh crore contrary to the expectations of a significant boost during Union Budget 2025.

Meanwhile, RVNL stock was trading at Rs 309 in the afternoon session today, 1.14% lower to the previous close of Rs 312.55. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 64,427 crore. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 37.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 295.25 on April 7 this year.

Shares of IRCTC, the monopolist railway player, fell 0.07% to Rs 673.15 in the current session. Market cap of IRCTC stood at Rs 53,852 crore. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCTC stands at 32, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRCTC stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 655.70 on March 3 this year.

IRFC stock was trading 0.65% lower at Rs 114.10. Market cap of IRFC stood at Rs 1.49 lakh crore. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRFC stands at 28.7, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. IRFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 108.05 on March 3, 3025.

Another railway stock IRCON was trading 1.43% lower at Rs 151.95. Market cap of IRCON stood at Rs 14,291 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCON stands at 30.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRCON stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The railway stock fell to a yearly low of Rs 134.30 on March 3, 2025.

On similar lines, Texmaco Rail slipped 1.25% to Rs 122.82 in the current session. Market cap of Texmaco Rail stood at Rs 4994 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Texmaco Rail stands at 31.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Texmaco Rail stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of these railway stocks.

RVNL

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support for RVNL stock is seen at Rs 300, while resistance is placed at Rs 330. A decisive move above Rs 330 may trigger further upside toward Rs 345. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 300 and Rs 345."

Amruta Shinde, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "RVNL is trading at Rs 312.20 and continues to exhibit persistent selling pressure. The stock has formed a lower-low, lower-high structure, and the appearance of four consecutive red candles further underscores sustained bearish sentiment. A decisive move below the Rs 300 swing low could open the path toward the next downside levels at Rs 292 and Rs 271. Technical indicators remain weak, with the RSI at 37.51 and trending downward, reflecting diminishing bullish momentum, while the price trades below the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, confirming underlying weakness. Resistance is placed near Rs 328, whereas immediate support lies at Rs 300. Until clearer reversal patterns or constructive price action emerge, adopting a cautious stance remains advisable for traders and investors."

IRCTC

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 650, while resistance is placed at Rs 694. A decisive move above Rs 694 may trigger further upside toward Rs 720. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 650 and Rs 720.

Amruta Shinde, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "IRCTC is trading at Rs 673.85 and continues to exhibit persistent selling pressure. The stock has formed a lower-low, lower-high structure and is trading in the red for the third consecutive week, further highlighting sustained bearish sentiment. A decisive move below the Rs 655 swing low could open the way toward the next downside levels at Rs 634 and Rs 600. Technical indicators reinforce the weakness, with the weekly RSI at 35.64 and trending downward, signaling diminishing bullish momentum. The price is trading below the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, as well as below the 200-week EMA, confirming broader structural weakness. Resistance is placed near Rs 700, while immediate support lies at Rs 655. Until clearer reversal patterns or constructive price action emerge, maintaining a cautious stance remains prudent for traders and investors."

IRFC

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 112, while resistance is placed at Rs 118. A decisive move above Rs 118 may trigger further upside toward Rs 122. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 111 and Rs 122."

Amruta Shinde, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said "IRFC is trading at Rs 114.85, showcasing persistent bearish sentiment. The stock has formed a lower-low, lower-high structure, suggesting continued downward momentum and a lack of strong buying interest at higher levels. A decisive move below the Rs 114 support level, which previously acted as a buying zone, could open the way toward the next downside levels at Rs 110 and Rs 104. Technical indicators reinforce the weakness, with the weekly RSI at 37.04 and trending downward, signaling diminishing bullish momentum. The price is trading below the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, indicating sustained selling pressure and a weak trend across multiple time frames. Resistance is placed near Rs 117–121, while immediate support lies at Rs 110. Until clearer reversal patterns or constructive price action emerge, maintaining a cautious stance remains prudent for traders and investors."

IRCON

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 145, while resistance is placed at Rs 160. A decisive move above Rs 160 may trigger further upside toward Rs 166. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 145 and Rs 166."

Texmaco Rail

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 118, while resistance is placed at Rs 132. A decisive move above Rs 132 may trigger further upside toward Rs 138. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 118 and Rs 138."