Cochin Shipyard shares in focus today on Q1 earnings

Shares of Cochin Shipyard are in news today after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. Cochin Shipyard reported a 7.9% YoY surge in Q1 net profit to Rs 187.8 crore from Rs 174 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 38.5% to Rs 1068 crore in Q1 against Rs 771.5 crore in the Q1 of previous fiscal. EBITDA grew 35.4% to Rs 241.3 crore against Rs 177.8 crore last year.

Margins eased 50 bps to 22.5% in Q1 against 23% in the year ago period.

The company's ship building business contributed Rs 36 crore towards profit while ship repairing business added Rs 278 crore towards profit.

"With regard to the Shipbuilding contract for construction of 2 ships with a Government Customer, the contractual delivery dates (as extended) for both the vessels has already expired. At the request of the Customer for reallocation of the vessel for other prospective buyers, the delivery of ship has been abated with minor progress. The Holding company has provided for LD for the delay upto 29 Apr 2023 and 30 Oct 2023 in respect for the two ships," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the company said that its board of directors approved appointment of SEP & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kochi, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years from the financial year 2025-26 till the financial year 2029-30, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

SEP & Associates is a reputed firm of Practicing Company Secretaries based in Kochi, with branches in Trivandrum, Chennai, and Mumbai. The firm, peer reviewed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, offers professional services in corporate law, secretarial compliance, NCLT matters, SEBI and RBI regulations, secretarial audits, due diligence and management advisory.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd ended at Rs 1,667.90, up by Rs 6.90 or 0.42%, on the BSE in the previous session (August 12).