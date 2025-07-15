Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Coffee Day shares hit upper circuit in fag end of trade, here's why

Coffee Day shares hit upper circuit in fag end of trade, here's why

Coffee Day shares zoomed 9.98% to Rs 37.25 in the last minutes of trade today against the previous close of Rs 33.87 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025 3:55 PM IST
Coffee Day shares hit upper circuit in fag end of trade, here's whyKhanna held 32.78 lakh shares or 1.55% stake in the firm in the last quarter

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd were locked in the upper circuit on Tuesday after ace investor Dolly Khanna's name appeared in the shareholding pattern for the June 2025 quarter. Coffee Day shares zoomed 9.98% to Rs 37.25 in the last minutes of trade today against the previous close of Rs 33.87 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs  786.91 crore. The stock closed 7% higher at Rs 36.24 on BSE.   

Advertisement

Related Articles

Khanna held 32.78 lakh shares or 1.55% stake in the firm in the last quarter.

In the last quarter, the company reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 114.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 against a loss of Rs 296.40 crore in the January-March period a year ago. 

Revenue from operations rose 7 per cent to Rs 268.03 crore in the March quarter against Rs 250.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the firm were Rs 313.54 crore in the March quarter, up 24 per cent.

For the fiscal ended on March 31, Coffee Day also cut its net loss to Rs 143.20 crore against Rs 307.43 crore a year ago. In FY25, Coffee Day's total consolidated income was marginally up to Rs 1,125.64 crore.

Advertisement

Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, which houses Café Coffee Day.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today