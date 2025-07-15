Coffee Day shares hit upper circuit in fag end of trade, here's why

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd were locked in the upper circuit on Tuesday after ace investor Dolly Khanna's name appeared in the shareholding pattern for the June 2025 quarter. Coffee Day shares zoomed 9.98% to Rs 37.25 in the last minutes of trade today against the previous close of Rs 33.87 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 786.91 crore. The stock closed 7% higher at Rs 36.24 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Khanna held 32.78 lakh shares or 1.55% stake in the firm in the last quarter.

In the last quarter, the company reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 114.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 against a loss of Rs 296.40 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 7 per cent to Rs 268.03 crore in the March quarter against Rs 250.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the firm were Rs 313.54 crore in the March quarter, up 24 per cent.

For the fiscal ended on March 31, Coffee Day also cut its net loss to Rs 143.20 crore against Rs 307.43 crore a year ago. In FY25, Coffee Day's total consolidated income was marginally up to Rs 1,125.64 crore.

Advertisement

Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, which houses Café Coffee Day.