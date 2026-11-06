Cohance shares in focus as Telangana site closed after industrial accident

"The employee was immediately provided emergency medical assistance and was subsequently shifted to a specialized hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Despite receiving the best possible medical care and sustained efforts by the attending medical teams, the employee unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," it said.

Cohance said it has immediately initiated appropriate corrective and preventive measures to address the observations stated in the directions issued by TGPCB and expects to promptly submit the requisite representations and compliances to TBPCB, for seeking cancellation of the closure directions at the earliest and allowing the site to resume operations.

Cohance shares settled at Rs 449 on Thursday. The stock has a 12-monh target of Rs 472, based on six analyst estimates, which suggested a 5.2 per cent potential upside from the prevailing price.

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"The company will keep the stock exchanges informed of any material developments in this regard, Cohance said.