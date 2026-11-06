Cohance shares in focus as Telangana site closed after industrial accident

Shares of Cohance Lifesciences (erstwhile Suven Life Sciences Ltd), a contract research services company, are in focus after the company said it received an order from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) directing closure of operations at the company’s manufacturing site at Suryapet, Telangana.
The closure order has been issued following an industrial accident that occurred during the manufacturing process, resulting in exposure to one employee on duty at the facility, Cohance, which offers CDMO, API platform and clinical solutions for bio availability and equivalence studies, informed stock exchanges.