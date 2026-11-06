Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as global selloff rattles US, Asian markets

Indian equity markets are likely to open lower on Friday as a sharp selloff on Wall Street spilled over into Asian markets, triggering heavy losses in technology and semiconductor stocks. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a weak start for domestic equities, falling 168.50 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 22,775.
Global sentiment weakened after US equities suffered their steepest losses since the tariff-led market rout of April 2025. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.52 per cent, wiping out trillion dollars. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 4.35 per cent and 3.44 per cent, respectively. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) surged nearly 70 per cent, reflecting heightened investor anxiety.