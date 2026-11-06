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Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as global selloff rattles US, Asian markets

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as global selloff rattles US, Asian markets

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower as a Wall Street selloff rattles Asian markets. Track GIFT Nifty, crude oil prices and key global cues.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 6:59 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as global selloff rattles US, Asian marketsGlobal sentiment weakened after US equities suffered their steepest losses since the tariff-led market rout of April 2025.

Indian equity markets are likely to open lower on Friday as a sharp selloff on Wall Street spilled over into Asian markets, triggering heavy losses in technology and semiconductor stocks. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a weak start for domestic equities, falling 168.50 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 22,775.

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Global sentiment weakened after US equities suffered their steepest losses since the tariff-led market rout of April 2025. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.52 per cent, wiping out trillion dollars. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 4.35 per cent and 3.44 per cent, respectively. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) surged nearly 70 per cent, reflecting heightened investor anxiety.

The selloff extended across Asia, with South Korea's Kospi plunging more than 8 per cent and triggering a circuit breaker, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell around 6 per cent. Semiconductor heavyweights came under intense pressure amid concerns that tighter US regulation of artificial intelligence and a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending could hurt future growth and valuations.

For Indian markets, investors are likely to remain cautious, tracking global technology stocks, foreign institutional investor flows and movements in crude oil prices. Brent crude's rebound towards $100 per barrel has also revived inflation concerns, potentially complicating the outlook for India's import bill and corporate margins.

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However, a recovery in US equity futures offered some relief after the overnight selloff. Investors will watch whether the rebound gathers momentum or global risk aversion persists. Given the fragile external environment, volatility is likely to remain elevated, with stock-specific action and selective buying potentially taking precedence over broad-based market gains.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 6:59 AM IST
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