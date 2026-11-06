Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as global selloff rattles US, Asian markets

The selloff extended across Asia, with South Korea's Kospi plunging more than 8 per cent and triggering a circuit breaker, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell around 6 per cent. Semiconductor heavyweights came under intense pressure amid concerns that tighter US regulation of artificial intelligence and a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending could hurt future growth and valuations.

For Indian markets, investors are likely to remain cautious, tracking global technology stocks, foreign institutional investor flows and movements in crude oil prices. Brent crude's rebound towards $100 per barrel has also revived inflation concerns, potentially complicating the outlook for India's import bill and corporate margins.

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However, a recovery in US equity futures offered some relief after the overnight selloff. Investors will watch whether the rebound gathers momentum or global risk aversion persists. Given the fragile external environment, volatility is likely to remain elevated, with stock-specific action and selective buying potentially taking precedence over broad-based market gains.