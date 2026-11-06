'Ramayana' box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film tops ₹60 crore, fails to beat Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

On its opening day, the Ranbir Kapoor-led epic film crossed the ₹60 crore mark in India to settle at ₹64.85 crore in terms of net domestic collection (₹77.50 crore gross), as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Of this, the film minted ₹47.50 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹7.25 crore from its Kannada shows.

It further made ₹6 crore from its Telugu shows, ₹2.60 crore from its Tamil shows and ₹1.50 crore from its Malayalam shows. Ramayana's shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 33.69%, with its night shows having the highest occupancy at 48.69%.

With this, the film has failed to beat the 2023 Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush on its opening day. On its first day, Adipurush minted ₹86.75 crore in terms of net India box office (₹103.08 crore gross).

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Is there any hope on its first Friday?

For its first Friday shows, the film has logged an advance booking of ₹30.63 crore (₹25.16 crore minus block seats) across 24,550 shows as of 6:20 am on November 6. This translates into 16% occupancy and 49 housefull shows, as per Sacnilk.

Top contributors include Maharashtra (₹5.26 crore), Karnataka (₹4.74 crore), Delhi (₹3.98 crore), Telangana (₹2.38 crore), Gujarat (₹1.96 crore), West Bengal (₹1.54 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (₹1.42 crore).

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Ramayana reviews

The film opened to largely mixed reviews at the box office, with audiences being divided on Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. While some found Kapoor's portrayal to be sincere, graceful and emotionally grounded, others described it as "painfully dull".

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Yash's portrayal of Ravana mostly augured well, with netizens saying that he did justice to the character.

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Ramayana story, cast, release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film focuses on early life and trials of Prince Rama, the righteous heir apparent to the kingdom of Ayodhya. Produced by Namit Malhotra's DNEG along with Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations, the film is made at a budget of roughly ₹2,000 crore.

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Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Adinath Kothare, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of the Diwali week.