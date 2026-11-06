Dhanteras 2026 offers: Buy ₹10 digital gold, get 3% cashback, start ₹11 SIP or convert rewards into gold

Buying digital gold

Bengaluru-based super.money has launched 24-karat digital gold purchases through its app, allowing customers to invest as little as ₹10 using UPI.

The platform is offering assured 3% cashback on eligible purchases, subject to a monthly cashback ceiling of ₹9,000 per user.

For instance, a ₹1,000 purchase qualifies for ₹30 cashback, while a ₹10,000 purchase earns ₹300.

The company has specified an upper purchase limit of ₹50,000 and a maximum holding of 20 grams of digital gold. However, it has not clarified whether the purchase ceiling applies per transaction or cumulatively.

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At 3% cashback, purchases totalling ₹3 lakh would be needed to reach the ₹9,000 monthly ceiling, assuming all transactions qualify.

The gold is sourced and stored through SafeGold. Customers can sell their holdings through the app, with proceeds transferred to their registered bank accounts.

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Gold SIP

Brokerage platform Angel One has introduced its '₹11 Ka Shagun' campaign, encouraging investors to begin mutual fund investing with a daily systematic investment plan of ₹11.

The initiative draws inspiration from the traditional practice of gifting ₹11 as shagun during festivals.

An ₹11 daily SIP translates into approximately ₹330 over 30 days and ₹4,015 annually, assuming contributions are made every calendar day.

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Angel One said mutual fund investments on its platform start at ₹10.

Unlike digital gold, mutual funds are SEBI-regulated investment products, although returns remain market-linked and are not guaranteed.

Reward points into 24-karat gold

Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has introduced a facility allowing JioFinance+ customers to convert accumulated JioPoints into digital gold.

Customers earn points through eligible financial transactions, including UPI payments and bill payments.

Each JioPoint carries a redemption value of ₹0.25, while the minimum conversion requirement is 400 points, equivalent to ₹100.

The gold quantity credited depends on prevailing prices at the time of conversion. Holdings are reflected in customers' JioGold accounts. The feature is available exclusively to JioFinance+ members.

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What should investors consider?

Although these offerings encourage small-ticket investments, their risks and benefits differ.

Digital gold is not regulated by SEBI, and investors should consider GST, buying-selling spreads and redemption conditions before purchasing.

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Cashback also does not guarantee investment profits, as transaction costs and changes in gold prices can offset promotional benefits.

Mutual fund SIPs, meanwhile, offer a regulated investment route but remain exposed to market fluctuations.

For Dhanteras buyers, the choice should depend on whether they want to accumulate gold, build a long-term investment habit or utilise existing loyalty rewards.

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