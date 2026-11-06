Dividend stocks today: NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, National Aluminium Company, Amrutanjan Health Care, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, CARE Ratings, Crizac, Flair Writing Industries, Gabriel India, Gopal Snacks, Happiest Minds Technologies, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kaveri Seed Company, Laurus Labs, Manba Finance, MOIL, Info Edge (India), Petronet LNG, QGO Finance, Quess Corp, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shreeji Translogistics, Sundram Fasteners shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works shall trade ex-date for split, while shares of OTCO International shall trade ex-date for consolidation of shares. Shares of Jindal Capital and Mihika Industries shall trade ex-date for rights. Shares of Rudra Ecovation shall trade ex-date for amalgamation

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Oil & Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run oil & gas major's standalone net profit rose 57.3 per cent YoY to Rs 15,489 crore, while revenue increased 32.8 per cent YoY to Rs 43,875 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 24,860 crore while margins stood at 56.7 per cent for the quarter. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a 31 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 8,887.5 crore while revenue increased 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 60,878 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBITDA grew 17.8 per cent YoY to Rs 35,240 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 57.58 per cent. ARPU rose to 271 for the reported period.

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Titan Company: The Tata Group's jewellery player reported a 56.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,572 crore, while revenue increased 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 17,830 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA soared 62.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,626 crore, while margins improved to 14.7 per cent for the reported quarter.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major reported a 56.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 264 crore, even as the revenue dropped 29.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,247.3 crore for the three months ending September 30, 2026. EBITDA plunged 63.4 per cent YoY to Rs 864 crore with margins contracting sharply by 1,900 basis points 20 per cent.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major reported a 10.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 721 crore, while revenue increased 15.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5,597.8 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,022 crore, while margins contracted by 150 bps to 18.2 per cent for the reported period.

Kalpataru Projects International: The leading EPC player reported a 20.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 289 crore, while revenue rose 7.3 per cent YoY to Rs 7,004 crore for the quarter ended in September 30, 2026. EBITDA was up 3.4 per cent YoY, while margins narrowed to 8.3 per cent for the quarter.

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Godfrey Phillips India: The cigarette maker reported a 37.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 189.93 crore, while revenue increased 157.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,198.17 crore for the second quarter of FY27. It declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

KNR Constructions: The EPC and construction player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the construction of an elevated corridor in Hyderabad, Telangana, worth Rs 1,396.54 crore, excluding GST. he project involves the construction of an elevated corridor from ICCC Banjara Hills to Shilpa Layout Flyover Road.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality chain reported a 63.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 56.6 crore, while revenue increased 18 per cent YoY to Rs 361.4 crore in July-September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 22.2 per cent YoY to Rs 159.7 crore, while margins improved to 44.2 per cent for the quarter.

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction company has been declared the L1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the balance work of constructing an eight-lane, access-controlled expressway on the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Karvad to Jujuwa section) in Gujarat, under the EPC mode. The quoted EPC price for the project is Rs 865.90 crore.

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Sula Vineyards: The wine producer reported a 35 per cent YoY jump in the et profit at Rs 8 crore, while its revenue soared 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 135.5 crore for the second quarter of FY26. Its EBITDA increased 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 27.5 crore, while margins improved to 20.3 per cent for the reported quarter.

eMudhra: The digital trust and cybersecurity solutions player reported a 26.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 33.4 crore, while its total income rose 209.3 crore, up 19.6 per cent YoY, in the September 2026. Its EBITDA rose 21.6 per cent YoY to Rs 51.3 crore while EBITDA margins stood at 24.5 per cent.

BMW Industries: The metal player reported a net profit at Rs 21.62 crore, up 42.7 per cent YoY, while its income increased 33 per cent YoY to Rs 195.42 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 48.73 core, up 25 per cent YoY while margins contracted 159 basis points to 24.9 per cent for the quarter.

Ceigall India: The EPC and construction player reported a 66.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 93 crore, while its revenue from operations increased 26.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,022.4 crore for the quarter ending September 2026. Its EBITDA jumped 52.6 per cent YoY to Rs 174 crore, while margins improved 293 basis points to 17.02 per cent for the quarter.