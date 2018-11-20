CPSE Exchange Traded Fund: All you need to know about the fourth tranche to be launched next week

The issue will open early next week and investors would get 3.5-4 per cent discount over the issue price. The government is aiming to mop up Rs 8,000 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain either Rs 4,000 crore or Rs 6,000 crore from the fourth tranche of CPSE ETF.