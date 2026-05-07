Craftsman Automation shares zoom 13% to record high; here is why

Shares of Craftsman Automation Ltd recorded a strong uptick in Thursday's trade to hit their all-time high level. The stock jumped 12.82 per cent to Rs 8,775.15 after the company reported a robust set of earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26.

During the quarter under review, Craftsman's consolidated net profit increased 74.39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 116.42 crore from Rs 66.76 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations grew 27.27 per cent to Rs 2,226.40 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 1,749.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 47 per cent YoY to Rs 358 crore from Rs 243 crore.

Alongside the earnings announcement, the company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 11.25 per equity share.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, the 7th May, 2026 has, inter alia, approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11.25/- per equity share of Rs.5/- each (225%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM)," it stated.

Advertisement

"In this regard, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 17th July, 2026 to Thursday, 23rd July, 2026 (both days inclusive) and the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders for the dividend will be Thursday, 16th July, 2026," Craftsman added.