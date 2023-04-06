D-Mart, Nykaa, Godrej Consumer, Vedanta, RVNL among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark indices rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. The muted US jobs data did not impact the traders' sentiments at Dalal Street. However, the health of the global economy and the resulting future path of interest rates remain key focus for investors. Sensex surged 582.87 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 59,689.31, whereas NSE's Nifty50 rallied 159 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 17,557.05. BSE's midcap index underperformed but smallcap index advanced about per cent. Fear gauge India VIX eased more than a per cent to 12.41-mark.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts, which operates retail chain DMart, has reported a Rs 10,337 crore standalone revenue for the fourth quarter ending March.

Nykaa

Beauty and fashion firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, is expecting over 30 per cent growth in revenue in the just-ended fiscal 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

Godrej Consumer Products

The company expects to post double-digit growth in rupee terms led by mid single digit volume growth in the fourth quarter.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta will trade ex-dividend today with respect to the Rs 20.5 interim dividend announced earlier.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

The bank's deposit momentum continued to be strong with 39% growth to mark the Rs 25,000 crore milestone as of March 2023. Gross advances were up 33% year-on-year to Rs 24,114 crore at Rs 28,061 cr, up 36% YoY & 13% QoQ

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 121 cr from North Central Railway.

Cyient

Cyient's subsidiary Cyient DLM has received market regulator SEBI’s nod to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp said it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its staff. The company expects this scheme to improve efficiency through a lean and more productive organization.

Karnataka Bank

The bank's total aggregate deposits stood at Rs 87,362 crore as of March 2023, a rise of nearly 9%. Meanwhile, advances climbed 6% to Rs 61,326 crore for the same period.

