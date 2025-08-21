Ola Electric, IndiGo, UltraTech & India Cements: What Globe Capital's Gaurav Sharma says on these 4 stocks

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital said the market outlook remains positive from an intraday perspective as long as Nifty50 holds above the 25,000 mark. "From a positional view, even a 100-point dip from here would bring the index to an attractive level. We continue to maintain 25,200 as our first immediate target. So, any dip would make us more comfortable," the market expert told Business Today on Thursday.

On a joint query about UltraTech Cement Ltd and India Cements Ltd, Sharma said, "I remain bullish on UltraTech and with its increased stake in India Cements, it will stand to benefit."

UltraTech's offer for sale (OFS) of 2.01 crore shares, representing a 6.49 per cent stake in India Cements, commenced today. Sharma, however, did not expect any material impact of the OFS on either of the cement players.

On Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, he highlighted that the bulk of its costs lie in the battery segment. "With greater availability of rare earth metals after China's withdrawal of export restrictions, prices are likely to come down and production will improve. That is the real trigger behind the strong, volume-backed buying seen in the past two sessions. While we may not see an immediate further rise, this factor is now in play. Over the next one to two quarters, the current move could extend and a price level close to Rs 58 looks achievable," Sharma said.

On InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent of IndiGo, he noted it is the only profitable airline. "The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (PE) of 35, which is not expensive for a company posting such numbers. We remain bullish here as well. Any dip in the near term will be seen as a fresh buying opportunity. A level close to Rs 5,700 would provide strong comfort for fresh entry," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks were trading higher today on the back of buying in select index heavyweights.