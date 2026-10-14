Defence stock: Sigma Advanced Systems shares in focus after MoU with Munitions India

Shares of Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd, a defence and aerospace company, are in focus on Wednesday, after it announced an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Munitions India Ltd (MIL) for the integration, indigenous manufacturing and supply of course-correction fuzes for 155 mm artillery ammunition. The collaboration also covers associated components, subsystems and technologies.
The partnership aims to advance indigenous precision-guided artillery capabilities in India through technology transfer, qualification, local manufacturing and integration. According to the company's October 14 press release, the programme will leverage a Course Correction Guidance Kit that Sigma said is a mature solution currently used by international customers. The initiative is also intended to support ongoing critical programmes of the Indian military.