Defence stock: Sigma Advanced Systems shares in focus after MoU with Munitions India

Sigma Advanced Systems shares closed at Rs 1,010 on Tuesday, up 4.89% from the previous close of Rs 962.95.

Course-correction technology allows artillery projectiles to adjust their trajectories while in flight, helping improve accuracy and operational effectiveness. Sigma said developing domestic capabilities in this segment could help reduce dependence on imported solutions and strengthen India's defence technology ecosystem.

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Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Kalidindi, CEO of Sigma Advanced Systems, said, "The collaboration with Munitions India Limited marks an important step in advancing indigenous precision-guided artillery capabilities in India."

He added that combining course-correction guidance technology with MIL's ammunition manufacturing capabilities and Sigma's engineering and programme execution strengths could help develop domestic capabilities in a strategically important defence segment. Kalidindi also said the initiative reflected the company's commitment to strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About Sigma Advanced Systems Limited

Munitions India, a defence public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, manufactures ammunition, explosives and related defence products for India's armed forces and international customers. The company brings established ammunition manufacturing infrastructure and experience working with the Indian Armed Forces to the collaboration.