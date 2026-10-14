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Defence stock: Sigma Advanced Systems shares in focus after MoU with Munitions India

Defence stock: Sigma Advanced Systems shares in focus after MoU with Munitions India

Sigma Advanced said the programme will leverage a Course Correction Guidance Kit that Sigma said is a mature solution currently used by international customers.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 8:34 AM IST
Defence stock: Sigma Advanced Systems shares in focus after MoU with Munitions IndiaSigma Advanced Systems shares closed at Rs 1,010 on Tuesday, up 4.89% from the previous close of Rs 962.95.

Shares of Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd, a defence and aerospace company, are in focus on Wednesday, after it announced an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Munitions India Ltd (MIL) for the integration, indigenous manufacturing and supply of course-correction fuzes for 155 mm artillery ammunition. The collaboration also covers associated components, subsystems and technologies.

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The partnership aims to advance indigenous precision-guided artillery capabilities in India through technology transfer, qualification, local manufacturing and integration. According to the company's October 14 press release, the programme will leverage a Course Correction Guidance Kit that Sigma said is a mature solution currently used by international customers. The initiative is also intended to support ongoing critical programmes of the Indian military.

Sigma Advanced Systems shares closed at Rs 1,010 on Tuesday, up 4.89% from the previous close of Rs 962.95.

Course-correction technology allows artillery projectiles to adjust their trajectories while in flight, helping improve accuracy and operational effectiveness. Sigma said developing domestic capabilities in this segment could help reduce dependence on imported solutions and strengthen India's defence technology ecosystem.

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Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Kalidindi, CEO of Sigma Advanced Systems, said, "The collaboration with Munitions India Limited marks an important step in advancing indigenous precision-guided artillery capabilities in India."

He added that combining course-correction guidance technology with MIL's ammunition manufacturing capabilities and Sigma's engineering and programme execution strengths could help develop domestic capabilities in a strategically important defence segment. Kalidindi also said the initiative reflected the company's commitment to strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About Sigma Advanced Systems Limited

Munitions India, a defence public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, manufactures ammunition, explosives and related defence products for India's armed forces and international customers. The company brings established ammunition manufacturing infrastructure and experience working with the Indian Armed Forces to the collaboration.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 8:34 AM IST
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