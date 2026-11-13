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Cupid, Meesho shares trade at all-time highs; more upside likely?

Cupid, Meesho shares trade at all-time highs; more upside likely?

Trading at their record highs, both stocks are overbought on charts. While Meesho has a RSI of 71.3, Cupid's RSI stands at 71.3.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Cupid, Meesho shares trade at all-time highs; more upside likely?Cupid shares hit their record high of Rs 393.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 49,691 crore.

Shares of Cupid and Meesho are trading at their record highs with investors guessing if this is a good time to book profit.

While Cupid deals in personal care products such as condoms, personal lubricants, and In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) kits, Meesho is an online retailer in the unorganised retail segment, connecting small businesses and individual entrepreneurs with consumers.

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Trading at their record highs, both stocks are overbought on charts. While Meesho has a RSI of 71.3, Cupid's RSI stands at 71.3.

In the current session, Cupid shares hit their record high of Rs 393.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 49,691 crore. Later, the stock fell over 4% to Rs 363.25.

Meesho shares too traded near their record high of Rs 259 reached in the last session. The stock hit a high of Rs 258 in the current session with market cap rising to Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

Price targets

Meesho

Brokerage Ventura is positive on the Meesho stock  with a Target Price of Rs 283.

Meesho Ltd is positioned to benefit from the structural expansion of value e-commerce across Tier-II, Tier-III and rural India. Its zero-commission, asset-light marketplace model supports rapid scaling at relatively low capital intensity. Higher order density, AI-led personalisation, Valmo logistics optimisation and monetisation through advertising, seller services and financial services should improve profitability, with EBITDA and PAT expected to turn positive by FY28E

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UBS has a price target of Rs 260 on the Meesho stock.

The brokerage raised its net merchandise value (NMV) estimates for Meesho for FY29-FY31 by 7%-18%, along with a similar increase in its contribution profit projections. It also increased its EBITDA estimates for the period by 20%-40%.

Cupid

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "The daily chart indicates multiple bearish divergences on the RSI, suggesting weakening momentum despite the prevailing price movement. This signals caution at higher levels, as the stock may witness selling pressure. Hence, avoid initiating fresh long positions at current levels. Existing investors should maintain a trailing stop-loss at Rs 340 on a closing basis to protect profits. A sustained move above Rs 390 would be required to improve the bullish outlook."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 2:36 PM IST
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