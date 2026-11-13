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NATCO Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 61% to Rs 203 crore

NATCO Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 61% to Rs 203 crore

NATCOPHARM808.80(0.02%)

NATCO's consolidated Ebitda before share of associate stood at Rs 310 crore, compared with Rs 679.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 4:07 PM IST
NATCO Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 61% to Rs 203 croreNATCO's shares closed at Rs 807 on Friday, down 0.22% from the previous close of Rs 808.80.

NATCO Pharma Ltd on Friday announced its September quarter results for FY27 and declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each. The pharmaceutical company reported a 61% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 203 crore, while consolidated total revenue fell 30% to Rs 1,019 crore.

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The company's consolidated total revenue stood at Rs 1,019.4 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,463 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. NATCO said the year-on-year decline was largely attributable to lower Lenalidomide revenue during the quarter, partly offset by growth in its base business, including subsidiaries. On a sequential basis, however, revenue increased from Rs 794.4 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by better performance in the international formulations business.

Consolidated profit for the period after the share of profit of associate stood at Rs 202.6 crore, compared with Rs 517.9 crore a year ago and Rs 206.5 crore in the preceding quarter. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 11.31, against Rs 28.94 in Q2 FY26. NATCO's shares closed at Rs 807 on Friday, down 0.22% from the previous close of Rs 808.80. The stock had opened at Rs 809.10 and touched an intraday high of Rs 819 and a low of Rs 779.65. The announcement came after market hours, so the day's share-price movement preceded the results announcement.

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NATCO Pharma Q2: Segment-wise performance

The international formulations business, including profit share and subsidiaries, contributed Rs 668.4 crore to revenue in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,140.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Domestic pharmaceutical formulations revenue increased to Rs 145.7 crore from Rs 105.4 crore, while active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) revenue rose to Rs 61.3 crore from Rs 53.9 crore.

The crop health sciences business reported revenue of Rs 61 crore, compared with Rs 52.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Other operating and non-operating income stood at Rs 83 crore, against Rs 111.1 crore a year earlier.

Adcock Ingram stake increased to 49%

During the quarter, NATCO acquired an additional 13.25% stake in South African associate company Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd, taking its total holding to 49%. Adcock Ingram reported revenue of Rs 1,343.8 crore and profit after tax of Rs 80.5 crore for the quarter. NATCO's share of profit from the associate, based on its 49% holding as of September 30, stood at Rs 29.2 crore after adjustments relating to the provisional purchase price allocation.

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NATCO Pharma dividend: Record date and payment details

The company's board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY27. This represents a dividend of 62.5% of the face value.

NATCO has fixed November 19, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The payment of the interim dividend will begin from November 27, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 4:07 PM IST
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