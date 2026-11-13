NATCO Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 61% to Rs 203 crore

Consolidated profit for the period after the share of profit of associate stood at Rs 202.6 crore, compared with Rs 517.9 crore a year ago and Rs 206.5 crore in the preceding quarter. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 11.31, against Rs 28.94 in Q2 FY26. NATCO's shares closed at Rs 807 on Friday, down 0.22% from the previous close of Rs 808.80. The stock had opened at Rs 809.10 and touched an intraday high of Rs 819 and a low of Rs 779.65. The announcement came after market hours, so the day's share-price movement preceded the results announcement.

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NATCO Pharma Q2: Segment-wise performance

The international formulations business, including profit share and subsidiaries, contributed Rs 668.4 crore to revenue in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,140.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Domestic pharmaceutical formulations revenue increased to Rs 145.7 crore from Rs 105.4 crore, while active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) revenue rose to Rs 61.3 crore from Rs 53.9 crore.

The crop health sciences business reported revenue of Rs 61 crore, compared with Rs 52.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Other operating and non-operating income stood at Rs 83 crore, against Rs 111.1 crore a year earlier.

Adcock Ingram stake increased to 49%

During the quarter, NATCO acquired an additional 13.25% stake in South African associate company Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd, taking its total holding to 49%. Adcock Ingram reported revenue of Rs 1,343.8 crore and profit after tax of Rs 80.5 crore for the quarter. NATCO's share of profit from the associate, based on its 49% holding as of September 30, stood at Rs 29.2 crore after adjustments relating to the provisional purchase price allocation.

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NATCO Pharma dividend: Record date and payment details

The company's board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY27. This represents a dividend of 62.5% of the face value.

NATCO has fixed November 19, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The payment of the interim dividend will begin from November 27, 2026.