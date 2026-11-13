Grasim Industries Q2 earnings: Revenue hits record high, net profit zooms 187%

However, the stock fell over 3% to Rs 3010. The share opened lower at Rs 3118 today against the previous close of Rs 3120 on BSE today.

Reported PAT came at Rs 2,306 crore, rising 187% YoY, accounting for exceptional charge of Rs 825 crore toward impairment/estimated exposure in pulp JV, AV Group NB Inc., Canada.

“We believe that for this quarter, Standalone results reflect actual underlying performance of the Company, as compared to Consolidated results. The dividend from UltraTech of ?3,968 Cr. is cash received by the Company, which is accounted in Standalone results, however, gets eliminated in Consolidated results,” said the firm.

Revenue for Q2FY27 reached an all-time high of Rs 12,747 Cr led by continued growth momentum across Core and Growth businesses. Despite global volatility, key businesses, Cellulosic Fibres, Chemicals and Textiles continues to demonstrate resilience.

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Growth engines, Paints and B2B Ecommerce businesses continue their momentum, with strong consumer and brand traction. EBITDA came at Rs 4,615 Cr, rising 158% YoY, led by dividend income from UltraTech of Rs 3,968 Cr. & favourable product mix, partially offset by higher inputs prices. Cash profit for Q2FY27 stood at Rs 3,968 crore, rising 151% YoY.