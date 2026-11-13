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Grasim Industries Q2 earnings: Revenue hits record high, net profit zooms 187%

Grasim Industries Q2 earnings: Revenue hits record high, net profit zooms 187%

Grasim Industries stock fell over 3% to Rs 3010. The share opened lower at Rs 3118 today against the previous close of Rs 3120 on BSE today. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 3:02 PM IST
Grasim Industries Q2 earnings: Revenue hits record high, net profit zooms 187%Revenue for Q2FY27 reached an all-time high of Rs 12,747 Cr led by continued growth momentum across Core and Growth businesses.

Grasim Industries on Friday reported its highest ever revenue in Q2 of the current fiscal. The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a standalone revenue of Rs 12,747 crore, rising 33% YoY.

Adjusted PAT surged 289% to Rs 3132 crore in Q2 against net profit of Rs 805 crore during the September quarter of the previous financial year

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However, the stock fell over 3% to Rs 3010. The share opened lower at Rs 3118 today against the previous close of Rs 3120 on BSE today.

Reported PAT came at Rs 2,306 crore, rising 187% YoY, accounting for exceptional charge of Rs 825 crore toward impairment/estimated exposure in pulp JV, AV Group NB Inc., Canada.

“We believe that for this quarter, Standalone results reflect actual underlying performance of the Company, as compared to Consolidated results. The dividend from UltraTech of ?3,968 Cr. is cash received by the Company, which is accounted in Standalone results, however, gets eliminated in Consolidated results,” said the firm.

Revenue for Q2FY27 reached an all-time high of Rs 12,747 Cr led by continued growth momentum across Core and Growth businesses. Despite global volatility, key businesses, Cellulosic Fibres, Chemicals and Textiles continues to demonstrate resilience.

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Growth engines, Paints and B2B Ecommerce businesses continue their momentum, with strong consumer and brand traction. EBITDA came at Rs 4,615 Cr, rising 158% YoY, led by dividend income from UltraTech of Rs 3,968 Cr. & favourable product mix, partially offset by higher inputs prices. Cash profit for Q2FY27 stood at Rs 3,968 crore, rising 151% YoY.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 3:02 PM IST
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