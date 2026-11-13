Paytm arm gets RBI in-principle nod for prepaid payment instruments; stock reacts

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL), has received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up and operate a payment system for issuing and operating Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) in India.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Ltd (the Company), has received a letter dated November 13, 2026 (Ref. No. CO.DPSS.AUTH.No.S860/02.27.004/2026-27) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, granting PPSL an in-principle authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, to set up and operate payment system for the issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) in India, subject to adherence to the RBI Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments dated August 27, 2021, as updated from time to time."