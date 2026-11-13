Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Paytm arm gets RBI in-principle nod for prepaid payment instruments; stock reacts

Paytm arm gets RBI in-principle nod for prepaid payment instruments; stock reacts

PAYTM1,939.90(0.77%)

Paytm mentioned that it had disclosed in its Q1 FY27 earnings release that PPSL had applied for a wallet licence.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 4:03 PM IST
Paytm arm gets RBI in-principle nod for prepaid payment instruments; stock reactsGoldman Sachs recommended a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,010.

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL), has received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up and operate a payment system for issuing and operating Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) in India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Ltd (the Company), has received a letter dated November 13, 2026 (Ref. No. CO.DPSS.AUTH.No.S860/02.27.004/2026-27) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, granting PPSL an in-principle authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, to set up and operate payment system for the issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) in India, subject to adherence to the RBI Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments dated August 27, 2021, as updated from time to time."

Advertisement

Paytm mentioned that it had disclosed in its Q1 FY27 earnings release that PPSL had applied for a wallet licence.

"Post grant of Final Authorisation/Certificate of Authorisation, PPSL can offer pre-paid instruments, such as wallet, to its customers," the company also said.

Paytm shares were up 0.26 per cent at Rs 1,928.05 in Friday's trade following the announcement.

Paytm Q2 results

On the earnings front, Paytm reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue to Rs 2,648 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27). EBITDA rose 90 per cent YoY, with the EBITDA margin reaching 10 per cent, entering double digits for the first time. Net profit jumped nearly 10-fold to Rs 225 crore, the company said.

Advertisement

However, the company's contribution margin of 55.9 per cent declined 271 basis points (bps) YoY and fell short of Morgan Stanley's estimate of 57.7 per cent. Direct costs were 10 per cent higher than the brokerage's forecast.

While EBITDA was in line with Morgan Stanley's estimate, the EBITDA margin of 10.2 per cent missed its estimate of 10.7 per cent.

Brokerage call, target

Goldman Sachs recommended a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,010. UBS maintained its 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 1,340, while Morgan Stanley recommended 'Hold' with a target price of Rs 1,450.

Bernstein retained its 'Outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 2,200. Citi recommended 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,940, while Macquarie recommended 'Outperform' with a target price of Rs 2,025.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more