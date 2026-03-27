Dividend alert: Petroleum company announces Rs 8/share; check record date — Do you own?

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) has announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

In an exchange filing, the company said the interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before April 25, 2026. The Board of Directors has fixed Thursday, April 2, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alongside the dividend declaration, the board also approved the appointment of Vivekanandan Unni & Associates, Cost Accountants, Chennai, as the Cost Auditor for FY27.

CPCL, formerly known as Madras Refineries Ltd (MRL), was established in 1965 as a joint venture involving the Government of India, Amoco, and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). It is currently one of the key group companies of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC).

On the financial front, the company reported a sharp improvement in performance during the October–December 2025 (Q3 FY26) quarter. CPCL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,001.59 crore, compared to Rs 20.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its consolidated total income also increased to Rs 19,467.40 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 15,687.64 crore a year earlier.

Advertisement

On the stock-specific front, CPCL was last seen trading 5.83 per cent lower at Rs 944.70 in Friday's trade.