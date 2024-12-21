Dividend payouts & stock splits: Vedanta, NMDC lead next week’s action

Markets will have a buzzing week ahead as major companies, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vedanta, Aayush Wellness, and others, gear up for ex-dividend trading. Key actions such as dividend payouts, stock splits, bonus issues, and rights offerings are on the horizon, with record dates determining shareholder eligibility for these benefits. Here’s a closer look at what to watch:

Vedanta

Vedanta has announced a fourth interim dividend of ₹8.5 per equity share (face value ₹1) for FY 2024-25. This translates to a massive payout of approximately ₹3,324 crores. The record date is Tuesday, December 24, 2024, with payments scheduled to follow regulatory timelines.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

State-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is all set for a stock split, dividing 1 equity share of ₹10 into 2 equity shares of ₹5 each. The record date for this change is Friday, December 27, 2024.

Aayush Wellness

Aayush Wellness will issue bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive one bonus share for every two shares held. The record date for this move is Thursday, December 26, 2024. The company is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM - Stage 2) and Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM - Stage 0) on the BSE.

Bharat Global Developers

This company has an exciting double announcement—a bonus issue in the ratio of 8:10 and a stock split dividing one ₹10 share into ten ₹1 shares. Both actions share the record date of Thursday, December 26, 2024. The company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM - Stage 4).

Evans Electric

The company will issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, doubling shareholder holdings. The record date is Thursday, December 26, 2024. Evans Electric is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM - Stage 1).

NMDC

NMDC has fixed December 27, 2024, as the record date for its 2:1 bonus share issue, allotting two new equity shares for every one existing share. This will result in the issuance of over 586 crore equity shares.

Anupam Finserv

Anupam Finserv has declared a rights issue of over 11.5 crore equity shares at ₹1.75 per share, including a ₹0.75 premium. The record date is Friday, December 27, 2024.

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank’s rights issue is set to open on January 8, 2025, and close on January 28, 2025. The record date for this ₹21-per-share rights issue is December 27, 2024.