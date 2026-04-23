Websol Energy System shares zoom 21% in 2 days; here is why

Shares of Websol Energy System Ltd extended their sharp rally for a second consecutive session on Thursday, rising 10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 106.53. With this move, the stock has surged 20.99 per cent in two trading days.

Amid the heightened price action, both BSE and NSE have placed the stock under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges typically move stocks into ASM to alert investors about unusual price volatility and to curb excessive speculation.

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The recent spike in Websol Energy's share price follows ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia's entry into the company during the March quarter (Q4 FY26), which has lifted market sentiment. As per the shareholding pattern as of March 31, 2026, Kedia acquired over 44.44 lakh shares, translating into a 1.02 per cent stake in the solar cell and module manufacturer.

The exact acquisition price of Kedia's stake remains undisclosed, as disclosure norms require shareholder names only when holdings exceed the 1 per cent threshold.

Investors are also eyeing the company's upcoming earnings announcement. Websol Energy is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year results on April 27, 2026, and will also consider a dividend.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 27th April, 2026 inter-alia, to consider and approve, among other matters, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026 along with Audit Reports for the corresponding period and recommendation of final dividend, if any," the company stated.

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On the technical front, the stock is trading above all key simple moving averages (SMAs), ranging from the 5-day to the 200-day SMA, indicating strong momentum. However, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 75.75, suggesting the stock is in overbought territory.

Websol Energy trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 20.41 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 24.55. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 5.22 and a return on equity (RoE) of 120.29. According to Trendlyne data, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.36, reflecting relatively high volatility.

The company, one of India's early entrants in the solar energy space, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted manufacturer of photovoltaic cells and solar modules. Established in 1994, it operates an advanced solar manufacturing facility in Falta, West Bengal, supporting the country's expanding renewable energy ecosystem as well as rising global demand for clean energy solutions.