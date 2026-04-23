Jockey stock: Rs 400 dividend already paid in FY26; now up for another payout — record date fixed

Page Industries Ltd, licensee of Jockey International Inc, has announced that its board will consider the declaration of a fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) alongside its March quarter (Q4) results. The board meeting is scheduled for May 21, 2026.

Record date

Page Industries stated, "We further inform you that in case the said Interim dividend for the year 2025-26 is declared by the Board as its aforesaid meeting, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of such interim dividend will be May 27, 2026."

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Investors call

"The Company will hold investors / analyst calls on 21 May 2026 at 4.00 PM to discuss the financial results for the Quarter and Year ending March 31, 2026. Details of the calls will be published on the Company’s website in due course. For further details please contact at investors@jockeyindia.com," it informed exchanges on Wednesday.

Dividend history

So far in FY26, Page Industries has announced three interim dividends amounting to Rs 400. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 150 on August 13, 2025, followed by another interim dividend of Rs 125 on November 19, 2025. It later announced a third interim dividend of Rs 125 on February 11, 2026.

Brokerage view

Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock. "Renewed focus towards improving distributor pay out paves the way for higher growth. We tweak our FY26E/27E/28E revenue/PAT estimates by +2/+8.5/+12.3 per cent and +4.3/+1.8/+6.8 per cent respectively," it said.

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"Our revised TP (target price) works out to Rs 45,063 (Rs 41,255 earlier)," it added.