Dividend stocks: Jindal Drilling, Procter & Gamble, Suprajit Engg, Maharashtra Seamless to turn ex-date today

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd and Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among a dozen stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividends on Tuesday, September 1. Others included Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Bengal & Assam Company Ltd, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd, SM Auto Stamping Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd and AK Capital Services Ltd
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The company had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 6.