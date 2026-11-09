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Dabur shares fall 2% as SEBI flags delay in disclosure of USFDA warning letter

Dabur shares fall 2% as SEBI flags delay in disclosure of USFDA warning letter

DABUR376.45(1.66%)

Dabur clarified that the administrative warning has no financial or operational impact on the company. The communication was received by the company through email on November 6 at 12:40 pm.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 9:38 AM IST
Dabur shares fall 2% as SEBI flags delay in disclosure of USFDA warning letterDabur India shares touched a low of Rs 377.05 on Monday, down around 1.5% from their previous close of Rs 382.85.

Dabur India Ltd shares fell 2% on Monday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an administrative warning to the company over a delay in disclosing a warning letter received from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in July. The market regulator said the company had failed to make the disclosure within the prescribed timeline under SEBI's listing regulations.

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According to the company's November 6 exchange filing, SEBI's warning relates to a letter issued by the USFDA on July 24, 2026. The regulator said Dabur had delayed informing the stock exchanges about the USFDA communication, amounting to a violation of Regulation 30(6)(iii) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

Dabur India shares touched a low of Rs 377.05 on Monday, down around 1.5% from their previous close of Rs 382.85. The stock opened at Rs 380.60 and touched a high of Rs 381.45 during the session.

In its November 6 communication, SEBI said the lapse had been viewed seriously and advised Dabur and its board to ensure that such delays do not recur. The regulator cautioned that any repetition of the violation could invite enforcement action under the SEBI Act, 1992, and the applicable rules and regulations.

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SEBI has also asked the company to place the warning letter before its board of directors at the upcoming meeting and forward the board's comments on whether it is satisfied with the corrective measures taken to ensure future compliance. The regulator separately directed Dabur to disclose the administrative warning to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30.

What did Dabur say?

Dabur said it would take the necessary steps to address the concerns and directions mentioned in SEBI's letter. The company also maintained that it has consistently followed SEBI's listing requirements.

In its filing, Dabur clarified that the administrative warning has no financial or operational impact on the company. The communication was received by the company through email on November 6 at 12:40 pm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 9:38 AM IST
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