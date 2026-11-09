Dabur shares fall 2% as SEBI flags delay in disclosure of USFDA warning letter

Dabur India Ltd shares fell 2% on Monday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an administrative warning to the company over a delay in disclosing a warning letter received from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in July. The market regulator said the company had failed to make the disclosure within the prescribed timeline under SEBI's listing regulations.
According to the company's November 6 exchange filing, SEBI's warning relates to a letter issued by the USFDA on July 24, 2026. The regulator said Dabur had delayed informing the stock exchanges about the USFDA communication, amounting to a violation of Regulation 30(6)(iii) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.