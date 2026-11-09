Dabur shares fall 2% as SEBI flags delay in disclosure of USFDA warning letter

Dabur India shares touched a low of Rs 377.05 on Monday, down around 1.5% from their previous close of Rs 382.85. The stock opened at Rs 380.60 and touched a high of Rs 381.45 during the session.

In its November 6 communication, SEBI said the lapse had been viewed seriously and advised Dabur and its board to ensure that such delays do not recur. The regulator cautioned that any repetition of the violation could invite enforcement action under the SEBI Act, 1992, and the applicable rules and regulations.

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SEBI has also asked the company to place the warning letter before its board of directors at the upcoming meeting and forward the board's comments on whether it is satisfied with the corrective measures taken to ensure future compliance. The regulator separately directed Dabur to disclose the administrative warning to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30.

What did Dabur say?

Dabur said it would take the necessary steps to address the concerns and directions mentioned in SEBI's letter. The company also maintained that it has consistently followed SEBI's listing requirements.

In its filing, Dabur clarified that the administrative warning has no financial or operational impact on the company. The communication was received by the company through email on November 6 at 12:40 pm.