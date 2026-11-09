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NCP merger in final stages, roles of leaders would soon be clear: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat

NCP merger in final stages, roles of leaders would soon be clear: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat

Parth, son of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, met Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, for nearly two hours on Sunday.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 10:37 AM IST
NCP merger in final stages, roles of leaders would soon be clear: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay ShirsatNCP merger in the final stages, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat

A possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appears to be in its final stages, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Sunday, adding that the roles of various leaders would soon become clear.

His remarks came amid a series of meetings between NCP general secretary Parth Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and ahead of a planned meeting between Sharad Pawar and NCP national working president Praful Patel after November 10, as per a report in Moneycontrol. The developments have fuelled speculation about a reunion, though leaders involved have denied holding detailed discussions on the merger.

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Parth, son of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, met Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, for nearly two hours on Sunday. It was their second meeting in 48 hours, following a meeting on Saturday after Sharad Pawar was discharged from hospital, where he was treated for a chest and respiratory infection.

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Sharad Pawar also met senior NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Amol Kolhe, Anil Deshmukh and Jitendra Awhad on Saturday. Several had been involved in merger discussions with Ajit Pawar. However, Kolhe and Awhad said the meeting was primarily to enquire about Sharad Pawar’s health.

Patel, speaking in Gondia, said his recent meeting with Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital was also largely a courtesy visit. While they briefly discussed political developments, there were no detailed political discussions, he said. Patel added that he planned to meet Sharad Pawar again after November 10.

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The developments follow a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seven NCP leaders, including Patel and Sunil Tatkare, in Delhi. Reports of discontent within the party over Parth Pawar’s growing influence and recent organisational appointments have also emerged.

Tatkare said on Friday that the factions would have merged in February had Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in January, been alive.

The NCP split in 2023, with Ajit Pawar’s faction joining the Mahayuti government and retaining the party name and symbol, while Sharad Pawar’s group became the NCP (SP). Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the two factions were independent and free to take their own decisions.

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 10:36 AM IST
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