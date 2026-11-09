NCP merger in final stages, roles of leaders would soon be clear: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat

Parth, son of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, met Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, for nearly two hours on Sunday. It was their second meeting in 48 hours, following a meeting on Saturday after Sharad Pawar was discharged from hospital, where he was treated for a chest and respiratory infection.

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Sharad Pawar also met senior NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Amol Kolhe, Anil Deshmukh and Jitendra Awhad on Saturday. Several had been involved in merger discussions with Ajit Pawar. However, Kolhe and Awhad said the meeting was primarily to enquire about Sharad Pawar’s health.

Patel, speaking in Gondia, said his recent meeting with Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital was also largely a courtesy visit. While they briefly discussed political developments, there were no detailed political discussions, he said. Patel added that he planned to meet Sharad Pawar again after November 10.

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The developments follow a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seven NCP leaders, including Patel and Sunil Tatkare, in Delhi. Reports of discontent within the party over Parth Pawar’s growing influence and recent organisational appointments have also emerged.

Tatkare said on Friday that the factions would have merged in February had Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in January, been alive.

The NCP split in 2023, with Ajit Pawar’s faction joining the Mahayuti government and retaining the party name and symbol, while Sharad Pawar’s group became the NCP (SP). Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the two factions were independent and free to take their own decisions.

