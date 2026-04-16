Indian equity benchmark indices posted strong gains on Wednesday on the back of renewed negotiations buzz between the US and Iran. Traders are keenly looking at Q4 earnings from India Inc, which is gaining momentum. The BSE Sensex rallied 1,263.67 points, or 1.67 per cent, to close at 78,111.24, while NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 388.65 points, or 1.63 per cent, to end at 24,231.30.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd and are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Dalmia Bharat | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,890

Dalmia Cement has been outperforming the headline indices and recently closed the week near its monthly highs, indicating sustained strength. On the futures front, the ongoing recovery has been supported by fresh long build-up, with open interest rising from 21 lakh shares to 26 lakh shares. The increase in OI alongside price strength reflects growing bullish participation. From the options perspective, aggressive put writing across multiple strikes suggests that traders are building strong support at lower levels, indicating that downside risk is likely to remain limited. Hence, we believe that ahead of its quarterly results, Dalmia Bharat is well-positioned to extend its gains towards Rs 2,100 levels in the coming sessions.

Advertisement

Recommended by: ICICIDirect Research



Dixon Technologies (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 13,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 9,950

Dixon Technologies has undergone a prolonged corrective phase from its 52 week high, forming a strong medium term base near the Rs 9,600–9,800 zone. Recent price action confirms accumulation through higher low formations on daily charts, indicating improving demand at lower levels. It has decisively broken above a downward sloping weekly trendline drawn from the 2025 peak. This breakout marks a critical structural shift from a bearish trend into a medium term bullish recovery phase, supported by strong volumes and improving participation. Weekly MACD has turned positive while RSI is sustaining above the 50 level, confirming strengthening momentum. Price is also holding above the 20 day moving average and gradually absorbing the 50 day moving average, reinforcing the ongoing recovery structure. Buy on dips in the Rs 10,400–10,600 range for a medium term target of Rs 13,400. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 9,950 on a weekly closing basis.

Advertisement

Recommended by: SMIFS



Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 642-670 | Stop Loss: Rs 500

Sona BLW Precision is flashing a compelling bullish setup on the weekly chart, hinting a potential trend reversal. It has decisively broken out of a well-defined ascending triangle pattern on the weekly timeframe with prices closing firmly above the pattern's horizontal resistance around the Rs 545-540 zone. Price action is now trading comfortably above the cluster of 21, 55, 100, and 200-day EMAs, confirming a shift in medium-to-long-term momentum. The MACD is positively aligned with the MACD line above the signal line. Immediate target sits near Rs 642 and then Rs 670, with a stop-loss advised below Rs 500 on a daily closing basis. We recommend partial buying at Rs 566 and rest on fall close to Rs 530.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services