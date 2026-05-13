HSBC Midcap vs SBI Midcap: How did these top funds reshuffle portfolios in April?

Two of India’s closely tracked midcap mutual funds — HSBC Midcap Fund and SBI Midcap Fund — adopted noticeably different portfolio strategies in April 2026, reflecting contrasting sector preferences, risk positioning, and stock accumulation approaches amid ongoing market volatility.

While HSBC Midcap Fund maintained an aggressive and highly diversified stance with 87 stocks and 98.6% equity exposure, SBI Midcap Fund continued with a more concentrated portfolio strategy, holding 52 stocks while modestly increasing debt allocation during the month.

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The latest portfolio disclosures indicate that both funds remained active in stock-level reshuffling, though the scale and direction of portfolio changes differed significantly.

Midcap funds have witnessed sharp volatility in 2026, mirroring the turbulent movement in the broader SMID (small and midcap) space. At the beginning of the year, investor expectations were high amid hopes of an earnings recovery and improving domestic growth conditions. However, escalating tensions in West Asia triggered a broad market correction, dragging benchmark indices down by nearly 12% at one stage.

The selloff was particularly severe in midcap stocks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling between 12% and 14% during the correction phase. This led to heightened volatility in midcap mutual funds, many of which saw sharp short-term declines amid risk-off sentiment.

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However, the recovery in midcaps has been equally strong. The Nifty Midcap 100 index has rebounded nearly 16% from its March lows and touched a fresh high of 62,113.85 on May 8, reflecting renewed investor confidence in growth-oriented segments. On a year-to-date basis, the Midcap index has gained around 1.2%, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which remains down more than 8%.

HSBC Midcap

HSBC Midcap Fund emerged as the more active buyer in April, adding eight new stocks to its portfolio while making only one complete exit.

Among the key fresh additions were:

Netweb Technologies India

JSW Energy

Ather Energy

Atlanta Electricals

Thermax

The fund also raised exposure to several existing holdings, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), BSE Ltd, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Data Patterns (India), and Indian Bank.

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At the same time, HSBC Midcap trimmed positions in nearly 20 companies, including Cummins India, Bharti Hexacom, RBL Bank, Anthem Biosciences, and Ashok Leyland.

The fund maintained unchanged exposure in 46 companies, signalling continued confidence in several core portfolio holdings such as Lenskart Solutions, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Ipca Laboratories, TD Power Systems, and Radico Khaitan.

Portfolio data showed HSBC Midcap retaining a highly aggressive allocation strategy with equity exposure at 98.6%, debt at 2.4%, and marginal negative cash allocation.

Sector-wise, the fund remained heavily tilted toward industrial and market-linked themes. Electrical equipment emerged as the largest sector allocation at 18.2%, followed by capital markets at 15.1%, banks at 8.5%, retailing at 8.1%, and industrial products at 5.8%.

Among its top holdings were:

BSE Ltd

GE Vernova T&D India

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Hitachi Energy India

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

The portfolio positioning suggests HSBC Midcap continues to maintain strong conviction in manufacturing, power infrastructure, capital markets, and consumption-linked midcap themes.

SBI Midcap

Compared with HSBC Midcap’s aggressive diversification, SBI Midcap Fund adopted a more measured and selective approach during April.

The fund added only one new stock — Aurobindo Pharma — while exiting three companies completely:

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Hexaware Technologies

Sanofi India

KPR Mill

SBI Midcap also increased exposure in selected high-conviction names, including Adani Energy Solutions, Lupin, Page Industries, Shree Cement, and Grindwell Norton.

At the same time, the fund reduced holdings in JK Cement, Max Financial Services, Bharat Forge, Schaeffler India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Torrent Power, and Bharat Heavy Electricals.

The fund kept 30 holdings unchanged, maintaining steady exposure in companies such as Supreme Industries, Biocon, Indus Towers, Sundaram Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Siemens.

Unlike HSBC Midcap, SBI Midcap modestly increased its debt allocation to 7.1% in April from 5.6% in March, while equity allocation declined slightly to 93.1%. The move may indicate slightly cautious positioning amid elevated market valuations and volatility.

Different midcap strategies emerge

The April portfolio changes reveal how two leading midcap funds are approaching the market differently despite operating within the same category.

HSBC Midcap appears focused on broad-based diversification and aggressive participation in industrial, power, and capital market themes. SBI Midcap, on the other hand, is following a relatively concentrated strategy with selective accumulation in pharmaceuticals, consumer, cement, and energy-linked businesses.

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The contrasting portfolio shifts highlight how actively managed midcap funds can offer significantly different sector exposure, stock selection philosophy, and risk positioning for investors within the same mutual fund category.