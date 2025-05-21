Dixon Technologies shares in focus today on stellar Q4 earnings, final dividend

Shares of Dixon Technologies are in focus today after firm reported an impressive results for the fourth quarter of FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 322% year-on-year to reach Rs 401 crore powered by an one-time exceptional gain of Rs 250.4 crore. Revenue also climbed 121% year-on-year to Rs 10,292.5 crore, a significant jump from Rs 4,658 crore in the previous year.

The multibagger stock slipped 0.07% at Rs 16,566 in the last session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 99,793 crore. The stock has gained 445% in two years and risen 1786% in five years.

The stock looks weak in terms of technicals. Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 60.2, signaling it's trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year 2024-25, which is set to be credited within 30 days following the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dixon Tech's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 143% year-on-year, coming in at Rs 442.8 crore, exceeding the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 387 crore. In the same quarter last year, EBITDA stood at Rs 182.5 crore.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded by 40 basis points to 4.3%, compared to last year’s margin of 3.9%.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.