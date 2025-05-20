DLF shares rise 6% on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Shares of real estate major DLF gained over 6% in early deals after the firm reported its Q4 earninbgs and announced a dividend. DLF stock climbed 6.18% to Rs 783 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.92 lakh crore on BSE. The realty stock opened higher at Rs 752.45 against the previous close of Rs 737.40 on BSE. The share has lost 9% in one year and lost 6% in 2025.

DLF shares have a beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The realty giant reported its earnings for Q4FY25. It saw a 39% increase in net profit, which rose to Rs 1,282 crore compared to Rs 921 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged by 46.5%, reaching Rs 3,127.6 crore, up from Rs 2,134.8 crore in the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter.

On the operational front, EBITDA witnessed a year-on-year growth of 29.7%, hitting Rs 978.1 crore, against Rs 754.3 crore in the year ago. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 31.3% this quarter, down from 35.3% in the previous year.

DLF board proposed a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2024-25. This signifies a generous 300% payout, pending approval from shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 64.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. DLF shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.