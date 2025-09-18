Shares of Dreamfolks Services Ltd hit a 5 per cent lower circuit for the second straight session on Thursday following the discontinuation of the domestic airport lounge services. The stock is now on track for its fourth week of losses.

The airport services aggregator, in a filing to the stock exchanges on September 16 after market hours, announced that "the services of domestic airport lounges have been discontinued to our clients, effective today."

The market reacted sharply to the development, with the stock tumbling since Wednesday. Shares hit the 5 per cent lower circuit on Wednesday, closing at Rs 131 on the BSE. The company itself acknowledged the gravity of the situation, noting in its filing that the "impact of the same is material."

On Thursday, Dreamfolks shares hit the lower circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 124.45 on BSE for the second consecutive day, dragging the company’s market capitalisation down to Rs 662 crore. The stock remains nearly 76 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 514.30 and has declined 40 per cent over the past six months.

Though the company was quick to clarify that its "other domestic services and global lounge business will continue as usual."

On Technical charts, the relative strength index (RSI) is at 34.6, indicating a mid-range momentum, while the money flow index (MFI) stands at 45.6, also reflecting a neutral money flow. The stock exhibits low volatility with a 1-year beta of 0.9.

Dreamfolks is trading below key moving averages, with the 50-day SMA at 144.3 and the 200-day SMA at 257.1.

Dreamfolks also said that its "contracts with our clients remain active and the discussions with the clients on alternate customer value propositions are in progress."

Dreamfolks Services made its market debut in August 2023, raising Rs 562.10 crore by pricing its shares at Rs 326 each. At the time, the company’s valuation soared past Rs 1,700 crore. Just over a year later, nearly 61 per cent of that value has evaporated, leaving early optimism grounded.