Shares of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) surged 20% in early trade today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a Rs 4,000 crore investment dedicated to the modernization of the state-run firm. Another trigger behind the rally in stock is that DCI has inked 22 Memorandum of understandings with 16 organisations worth Rs 17,645 crore during the India Maritime Week 2025 event held in Mumbai from October 27 - October 31, 2025.

Dredging Corp stock hit an upper circuit of 20% or Rs 148.15 to Rs 889.95 level on the BSE. It opened with a gain of 5.26% at Rs 780.05 in trade today against its previous close of Rs 740.80. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,489 crore.

It has gained 90.39% in two years and risen 145% in three years.

The Rs 4,000 crore investment will focus on Fleet modernization and capacity enhancement to strengthen India's dredging

infrastructure. This modernization initiative aims to significantly enhance DCIL's dredging capacity, operational efficiency, and global competitiveness through the acquisition of advanced dredgers, technological upgradation, and sustainable practices.

DCIL operates under a consortium of four major ports - Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) - functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW).