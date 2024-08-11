scorecardresearch
Eight most-valued companies see Rs 1,66,954.07 crore fall in combined market valuation; RIL, LIC biggest losers

Eight most-valued companies see Rs 1,66,954.07 crore fall in combined market valuation; RIL, LIC biggest losers

The market capitalisation of RIL tumbled by Rs 33,930.56 crore to Rs 19,94,765.01 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Last week, the BSE benchmark was down by 1,276.04 points or 1.57 percent. 

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms slumped by Rs 1,66,954.07 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest laggards, in line with weak trend in equities. 

Last week, the BSE benchmark was down by 1,276.04 points or 1.57 percent. 

The market capitalisation of RIL tumbled by Rs 33,930.56 crore to Rs 19,94,765.01 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The valuation of LIC slumped Rs 30,676.24 crore to Rs 7,17,001.74 crore. 

State Bank of India (SBI) lost Rs 21,151.33 crore from its valuation which stood at Rs 7,35,566.52 crore. 

The market valuation of Infosys dived Rs 20,973.19 crore to Rs 7,35,277.28 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its m-cap erode by Rs 19,157.77 crore to Rs 15,30,469.11 crore. 

Bharti Airtel lost Rs 16,993.56 crore in overall valuation to Rs 8,33,396.32 crore and ICICI Bank suffered an erosion of Rs 16,975.55 crore to Rs 8,25,201.23 crore. 

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 7,095.87 crore to Rs 12,56,505.53 crore. 

However, the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) jumped Rs 12,946.24 crore to reach Rs 6,45,808.65 crore. 

The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 8,406.26 crore to Rs 6,19,829.37 crore. 

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 11, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
