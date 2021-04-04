Eight of 10 top-valued firms add Rs 1.28 lakh crore in m-cap

Eight of the top 10 most-valued companies added Rs 1,28,503.47 crore to their market valuation this week. IT bellwethers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys led the pack during the week truncated by an extended weekend.

TCS was the biggest gainer among the 10 highest-valued companies, adding Rs 36,158.22 crore to its market valuation, which reached Rs 11,71,082.67 crore. Infosys added Rs 20,877.24 crore to take its market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 5,90,229.35 crore.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever saw its m-cap rise by Rs 19,842.83 crore to Rs 5,63,767.05 crore during the week. Meanwhile, oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries added Rs 17,401.77 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 12,81,644.97 crore.

The biggest Indian lender State Bank of India added Rs 12,003.6 crore to its m-cap to Rs 3,30,701.48 crore. Meanwhile, private lender ICICI Bank gained Rs 10,681.76 crore, taking its m-cap to Rs 4,10,775.37 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation grew by Rs 6,301.56 crore to Rs 3,57,573.74 crore. Bajaj Finance saw its market capitalisation rally Rs 5,236.49 crore to Rs 3,17,563.53 crore.

On the other hand, market capitalisation of HDFC bank slipped by Rs 3,142.29 crore to Rs 8,19,474.22 crore, while HDFC saw its valuation decline by Rs 171.38 crore to Rs 4,56,569.82 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the top position among top-10 firms with the highest valuation, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Stock markets were closed on Friday this week on the occasion of Good Friday. Combined with the weekly off on Saturday and Sunday, this made for an extended weekend this week.

During the week, BSE Sensex gained 1,021.33 points or 2 per cent.

