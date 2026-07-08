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EMS shares rise 6% amid market crash today, here's why 

EMS shares rise 6% amid market crash today, here's why 

EMS shares gained 6% to Rs 427.15 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 402.70 . Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,254 crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 2:47 PM IST
EMS shares rise 6% amid market crash today, here's why The estimated order value is nearly Rs 158.28 crore. The rally in the stock came despite the market crash today. 

Shares of EMS Ltd rose over 6% on Wednesday after the waste management firm said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a sewerage project from the Delhi Jal Board. The estimated order value is nearly Rs 158.28 crore. The rally in the stock came despite the market crash today

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EMS shares gained 6% to Rs 427.15 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 402.70 . Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,254 crore. A total of 1.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.88 crore.

"We are pleased to inform you that EMS Limited has received the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by Delhi Jal Board, for sewerage work. The estimated order value (inclusive GST) is approximately Rs. 15,828.57 lakh (Rupees Fifteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty-Eight Lakhs only)."

"Providing/Laying/Jointing Internal and Peripheral Sewer Lines in Tikri Kalan GOC under the command of proposed STP at Tikri Kalan. NIT-01," said the firm. 

The order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed within 15 months. 

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EMS Ltd is a Ghaziabad-based multi-disciplinary EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in water and wastewater management. The company provides integrated solutions including the design, construction, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of sewerage systems, water treatment plants, and industrial waste treatment facilities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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