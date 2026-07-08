EMS shares rise 6% amid market crash today, here's why 

Shares of EMS Ltd rose over 6% on Wednesday after the waste management firm said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a sewerage project from the Delhi Jal Board. The estimated order value is nearly Rs 158.28 crore. The rally in the stock came despite the market crash today.

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EMS shares gained 6% to Rs 427.15 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 402.70 . Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,254 crore. A total of 1.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.88 crore.

"We are pleased to inform you that EMS Limited has received the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by Delhi Jal Board, for sewerage work. The estimated order value (inclusive GST) is approximately Rs. 15,828.57 lakh (Rupees Fifteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty-Eight Lakhs only)."

"Providing/Laying/Jointing Internal and Peripheral Sewer Lines in Tikri Kalan GOC under the command of proposed STP at Tikri Kalan. NIT-01," said the firm.

The order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed within 15 months.

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EMS Ltd is a Ghaziabad-based multi-disciplinary EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in water and wastewater management. The company provides integrated solutions including the design, construction, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of sewerage systems, water treatment plants, and industrial waste treatment facilities.