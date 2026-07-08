Iran ceasefire over! Trump calls Iranian leaders liars, cheat and sick people

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the ceasefire with Iran was effectively over.

This comes just hours after the United States launched strikes on multiple targets in Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US said it hit over 80 targets in Iran earlier in the morning.

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Speaking after the escalation, Trump said he no longer wanted to engage with Iran and dismissed the prospect of further negotiations.

"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them...They are SICK people. They're vicious, violent people," Trump said. He also declared that the memorandum of understanding with Iran had ended.

Trump Calls Iran 'Liars'

Sharpening his criticism of Tehran, Trump accused the Iranian leadership of acting in bad faith.

"It's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're LIARS," he said.

Trump also described the Iranians as "Sick People", saying he no longer saw value in engaging with them.

The interim deal between Iran and the US was signed on June 17, giving a 60-day window to negotiate a final peace agreement.

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Tehran Targets Gulf Countries, Again

Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens a third time Wednesday morning after Iran launched retaliatory attacks over airstrikes by the US. Bahrain urged people to seek shelter in the island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

Iran targeted both Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday. Bahrain is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, and Kuwait is home to US Army forces.

What All US Struck in Iran

In a post earlier today, the US Central Command said it had begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to "impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway."

The CENTCOM said it hit Iranian targets, including air defense systems, radars, and over 60 small boats used by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Those boats have been key in harassing ships in the strait.

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The US military remains "postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," it added, saying this round of attacks had ended. Iran acknowledged the strikes, but offered no word on any losses.

Iranian state media reported the sound of explosions in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik. Iran's central military command warned it "will respond decisively to this aggression and terrorist act."

US Revokes License For Sale of Iranian Oil

After Iran struck ships in Hormuz, Washington revoked a license that authorised the sale of Iranian oil as part of the interim deal. Iran long had been suspected of selling sanctioned crude oil at below-market prices to China.

One tanker was traveling off the coast of Oman when it was hit and caught fire. The other two ships sustained some damage, but no one was injured, and both continued on their way in the Strait of Hormuz.

