EPFO to credit 8.25% EPF interest for FY26 by July 15; Rs 1.44 lakh cr to reach 34 crore accounts

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that it will complete the credit of 8.25% interest for the financial year 2025-26 into nearly 34 crore EPF accounts by July 15. More than Rs 1.44 lakh crore will be credited to subscribers under what EPFO describes as the first large-scale interest distribution through its new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) system.

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According to EPFO, the interest credit is currently undergoing field-level verification to ensure there are no errors before the amount is deposited into members' accounts.

Traditionally, EPF subscribers had to wait until October or November after the interest rate was declared before the interest was reflected in their accounts. Under the new centralized technology platform, the process has been automated, allowing interest credits to be completed much earlier.

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What is the CITES project?

The Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project is EPFO's digital transformation initiative aimed at modernising service delivery through automation and rule-based processing. The objective is to make EPFO services more transparent, seamless and citizen-centric.

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A major component of the project is the migration from EPFO's earlier decentralised architecture, under which every regional or field office maintained its own database, to a single national database. As a result, all member records have now been consolidated onto one centralized platform.

This means members are no longer dependent on their regional office for services. Requests can now be processed at any authorised EPFO office across the country.

Unified portal and smarter claim processing

Under the new system, EPF members will have access to a unified member portal where they can view membership details, PF balances, claim status, pensionable service records and benefits through a single interface.

The CITES platform also introduces automated pre-validation of claims. Before a withdrawal request reaches an EPFO office, the system will verify eligibility, identify deficiencies and inform members if they are attempting to claim more than the permissible amount. The move is expected to reduce claim rejections and improve first-time claim acceptance rates.

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Higher auto-settlement limit

EPFO has also expanded its automated claim settlement mechanism. Fully KYC-compliant advance claims of up to Rs 5 lakh will now be processed automatically, compared with the earlier limit of Rs 1 lakh.

If additional information is required, members can submit clarifications online instead of visiting EPFO offices, reducing paperwork and speeding up processing.

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Faster payments and simplified rules

Claim payments will now be made through a centralised payment architecture, enabling funds to be credited electronically to members' bank accounts on the day of settlement.

EPFO has also changed the way interest is calculated on final PF settlements. Instead of calculating interest only up to the previous month's end, members will now earn interest until the date the final payment is authorised, resulting in higher payouts.

The organisation has also simplified partial withdrawal provisions by reducing 13 withdrawal rules into three broad categories—essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances. Eligible members will be able to withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance under the applicable rules.

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In addition, Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN) holders will benefit from automatic PF account transfers when they change jobs, ensuring continuity of service history for pension purposes.

EPF pensioners

The new centralised system also extends benefits to EPS pensioners. They can now access services, submit Life Certificates at any EPFO office, and receive pensions in any bank account across India under the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS), regardless of the regional office processing the payment.

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