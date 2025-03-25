scorecardresearch
Engineers India secures 2 international orders worth Rs 730 crore; stock reacts

EIL shares jumped 4.53 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 173.95. The stock was last seen trading 0.78 per cent up at Rs 167.70. At this price, it has slipped 8.98 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) on Tuesday bagged a couple of international orders with a combined estimated contract value of Rs 730 crore. "Middle East clients have awarded two contracts for PMC Services and for Engineering & Project Management Services Agreements to EIL. Total estimated contract value of these two orders is approx Rs 730 crore," the PSU stated in a BSE filing. The project for PMC Services and Engineering & Project Management Services are valued at Rs 650 crore and Rs 80 crore, respectively.

Around 2.42 lakh shares changed hands on BSE at the time of publishing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 3.78 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.11 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,394.54 crore.

On technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.17. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 30.02 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.95. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.57 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.14. According to Trendlyne data, EIL has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2023, the government held a 51.32 per cent stake in the state-run engineering consultancy firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 25, 2025, 9:56 AM IST
