Escorts Kubota Q4 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 250.7 crore, board declares final dividend 

Tractor maker Escorts Kubota on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 250.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2024. Escorts Kubota company reported a Rs 248.5 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal and Rs 290.5 crore profit in the sequential quarter.

Escorts Kubota's revenue rose 6.1% to Rs 2,430.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 2,289.6 crore in the year ago quarter. Revenue stood at Rs 2,935.4 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBIDTA came at Rs 292.9 crore in Q4 against Rs 291 crore in the corresponding quarter.

The firm announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share (180%) recommended for FY25.

The company said during the March 2025 quarter, there was an adverse impact of Rs 27.1 crore on account of impairment of investment in an overseas wholly owned subsidiary company and in a domestic joint venture company.

The company said on a consolidated basis, for the year ended March 2025, revenue from continuing operations rose 4.5% to Rs 10,243.9 crore against Rs 9,803.6 crore in the previous fiscal year. Net profit after tax from continuing operations rose 19.2% to Rs 1,124.1 crore against Rs 943 crore in the previous fiscal year.