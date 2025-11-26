Excelsoft Tech IPO shares to make stock market debut today; check GMP before D-st debut

Shares of Excelsoft Technologies made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 26 as the SaaS-based learning and assessment player kicked-off its maiden trading session at Rs 135 on both NSE and BSE, a premium of 12.50 per cent over its issue price of Rs 120 apiece.

As of the listing price of Excelsoft Technologies, retail investors made a profit of Rs 1,875 on their lot of 125 equity shares. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots consisting of 1,750 equity shares made a profit of Rs 26,250 on their investment.

The listing of Excelsoft Technologies has been on the expected line. Ahead of its debut, shares of Excelsoft Technologies was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 7-8 apeice in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 6-7 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 14-16 during the bidding period.

The IPO of Excelsoft Technologies was open for subscription between November 19 and November 21. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 114-120 per share with a lot size of 125 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 500 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,66,66,666 equity shares worth Rs 320 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 43.19 times, attracting bids over Rs 15,910 crore through nearly 17.49 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 15.62 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 101.69 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 47.55 times during the three-day bidding process.

Incorporated in 2000, Mysuru-based Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS company specialising in the learning and assessment market. The company provides AI-powered applications, test and assessment platforms, online proctoring solutions, learning experience platforms, student success platforms, and digital eBook platforms.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue with some having a 'neutral' stance. Anand Rathi Advisors was sole the booking running lead managers for the IPO of Excelsoft Technologies, while MUFG Intime India served as the registrar for the issue.