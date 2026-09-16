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Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Thangamayil Jewellery shares slip up to 8% in early deals; here's why 

Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Thangamayil Jewellery shares slip up to 8% in early deals; here's why 

PC Jeweller shares slipped 8% to Rs 11.87 in early deals. Market cap of the gems, jewellery and watches firm fell to Rs 11,526 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Thangamayil Jewellery shares slip up to 8% in early deals; here's why Shares of another gold retailer Senco Gold declined 3% to Rs 325.85.

Jewellery shares such as Kalyan Jewellers, Titan Company, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold, Thangamayil Jewellery and Goldiam International slipped up to 8% in early deals today after the Bureau of Indian Standards raised gold hallmarking fee by 67%. The hallmarking fee has been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per gold article. New rates are effective from September 14, 2026. Minimum charge for gold consignments has been fixed at Rs 200.

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PC Jeweller shares slipped 8% to Rs 11.87 in early deals. Market cap of the gems, jewellery and watches firm fell to Rs 11,526 crore. Kalyan Jewellers shares lost 1.67% to Rs 592.60.  Market cap of the jewellery firm slipped to Rs 61,505 crore.

Titan Company stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 4882. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.33 lakh crore.

Shares of another gold retailer Senco Gold declined 3% to Rs 325.85. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5366 crore. Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery fell 2.8% to Rs 4776. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 14,944 crore.

Goldiam International shares too slipped up to 2.29% to Rs 316.80 in early deals. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4813 crore.

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On the other hand, silver hallmarking fees has not been increased. The fee for silver articles remains unchanged at Rs 35 per article. In addition, a minimum fee of Rs 150 is applicable per silver consignment.

For silver articles, the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) will have to pay a fee of Rs 3.50 per article to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with a minimum fee of Rs 15 applicable per consignment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:11 AM IST
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