Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Thangamayil Jewellery shares slip up to 8% in early deals; here's why 

Jewellery shares such as Kalyan Jewellers, Titan Company, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold, Thangamayil Jewellery and Goldiam International slipped up to 8% in early deals today after the Bureau of Indian Standards raised gold hallmarking fee by 67%. The hallmarking fee has been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per gold article. New rates are effective from September 14, 2026. Minimum charge for gold consignments has been fixed at Rs 200.
PC Jeweller shares slipped 8% to Rs 11.87 in early deals. Market cap of the gems, jewellery and watches firm fell to Rs 11,526 crore. Kalyan Jewellers shares lost 1.67% to Rs 592.60. Market cap of the jewellery firm slipped to Rs 61,505 crore.