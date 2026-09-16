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Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur: The Movie' nears ₹200 crore, Akshay Kumar-led Haiwaan struggles

Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur: The Movie' nears ₹200 crore, Akshay Kumar-led Haiwaan struggles

The sharp difference highlights the contrasting box-office trajectories of the two releases, with Mirzapur The Movie continuing its run near the ₹200-crore mark while Haiwaan is yet to cross ₹10 crore domestically.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:32 AM IST
Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur: The Movie' nears ₹200 crore, Akshay Kumar-led Haiwaan strugglesMirzapur vs Haiwaan Box Office

Mirzapur The Movie continues its brisk box office run in India, riding strong day-by-day momentum. The film’s India net crossovers and worldwide totals reflect a robust theatrical revival for the crime drama sequel. Mirzapur The Movie leads with a robust domestic run as it nears the ₹200 crore mark in India and surpasses the ₹280 crore worldwide milestone, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Day 12 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie recorded a strong opening week at the India box office, collecting ₹148.45 crore net and ₹176.94 crore gross in its first seven days. The film earned ₹11.30 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹16.20 crore on Day 9 and ₹15.70 crore on Day 10.

The movie made ₹36.25 crore during its second weekend, helping it cross the ₹180 crore India net mark after 10 days. The film has also maintained a strong overseas presence. After a strong second weekend, the crime thriller witnessed the expected slowdown on its first working day of the week.

On Day 11 (2nd Monday), Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net ₹5.50 crore in India from 7014 shows, and the same as on the next day, Day 12, the film collected ₹5.50 crore net, taking its domestic total closer to the ₹200 crore mark. The film’s Day 12 collection came from more than 6,950 shows, with its overall theatrical run having crossed the 1 lakh-show mark by this stage.

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Moreover, Mirzapur: The Movie had recorded a worldwide gross of ₹280.14 crore, including its India and overseas earnings.

ALSO READ: 'Haiwaan' Box Office collection Day 2: ₹5.5 crore in 2 days, posts one of Akshay Kumar's lowest openers

With its India net collection at ₹195.70 crore after Day 12, the film is around ₹4.30 crore away from the ₹200 crore milestone. The film could reach the ₹200 crore Hindi net mark around Day 13 if its collections maintain the required pace.

Mirzapur Dominates as Haiwaan Struggles 

Haiwaan has collected ₹8.75 crore net in India after five days, including just ₹70 lakh on its first Monday. In comparison, Mirzapur The Movie had reached around ₹195.70 crore in India net by Day 12, after adding ₹5.50 crore on its second Tuesday. This means Mirzapur The Movie has earned over 23 times the domestic net collection of Haiwaan so far, despite having been in theatres for seven more days.

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DO CHECKOUT: 'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection: Devotional drama to cross ₹250 crore soon in India; beats 'Haiwaan', 'Mirzapur'

The sharp difference highlights the contrasting box-office trajectories of the two releases, with Mirzapur The Movie continuing its run near the ₹200-crore mark while Haiwaan is yet to cross ₹10 crore domestically.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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