Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur: The Movie' nears ₹200 crore, Akshay Kumar-led Haiwaan struggles

Mirzapur The Movie recorded a strong opening week at the India box office, collecting ₹148.45 crore net and ₹176.94 crore gross in its first seven days. The film earned ₹11.30 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹16.20 crore on Day 9 and ₹15.70 crore on Day 10.

The movie made ₹36.25 crore during its second weekend, helping it cross the ₹180 crore India net mark after 10 days. The film has also maintained a strong overseas presence. After a strong second weekend, the crime thriller witnessed the expected slowdown on its first working day of the week.

On Day 11 (2nd Monday), Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net ₹5.50 crore in India from 7014 shows, and the same as on the next day, Day 12, the film collected ₹5.50 crore net, taking its domestic total closer to the ₹200 crore mark. The film’s Day 12 collection came from more than 6,950 shows, with its overall theatrical run having crossed the 1 lakh-show mark by this stage.

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Moreover, Mirzapur: The Movie had recorded a worldwide gross of ₹280.14 crore, including its India and overseas earnings.

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With its India net collection at ₹195.70 crore after Day 12, the film is around ₹4.30 crore away from the ₹200 crore milestone. The film could reach the ₹200 crore Hindi net mark around Day 13 if its collections maintain the required pace.

Mirzapur Dominates as Haiwaan Struggles

Haiwaan has collected ₹8.75 crore net in India after five days, including just ₹70 lakh on its first Monday. In comparison, Mirzapur The Movie had reached around ₹195.70 crore in India net by Day 12, after adding ₹5.50 crore on its second Tuesday. This means Mirzapur The Movie has earned over 23 times the domestic net collection of Haiwaan so far, despite having been in theatres for seven more days.

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The sharp difference highlights the contrasting box-office trajectories of the two releases, with Mirzapur The Movie continuing its run near the ₹200-crore mark while Haiwaan is yet to cross ₹10 crore domestically.