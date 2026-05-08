Expert strategy- Adani Total Gas, NLC India: Target prices, outlook |Daily Calls on BTTV

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO at PHD Capital shared his views on select buzzing stocks.

A viewer named Farhan requested views on Adani Total Gas. He bought 2,000 equity shares of the company at Rs 707 each. Answering to him, Halder said that Adani Total Gas has not shown much of the rally and the stock has a strong support of Rs 568-500.

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He said the overall trend remains negative but one can hold the stock with a strict stop loss. If the stock successfully surpasses Rs 725-730 levels and sustains above it, the stock will be headed for the fresh momentum. However, he advised to avoid fresh entry or averaging at current levels.

Omkar questioned if he should buy NLC India Ltd shares or not and what are the targets for the stock. Halder said that one can make a fresh entry in the stock and existing investors may continue to hold it post the current breakout. He expects the rally to continue in the stock to Rs 430-440 levels, thanks to the bullish momentum in the daily charts.



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About the show

Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions. You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.

(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)