Expert strategy — Godfrey Philips, Hindalco: Target prices, outlook | Daily Calls on BTTV

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Nishit Bipin Doshi, Founder of Vidyasagar Investments shared his views on select FMCG and metals stocks as per the request.



Godfrey Phillips

Gunjan Dahal from Sikkim requested view on Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, which she acquired at Rs 2,116 levels. She asked if she shall book profit of hold it for long-term.

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Answering her, Doshi said that the stock has remained in the upward trajectory lately and the momentum may continue in the near-term, after a short-term correction. He suggested to book 50 per cent profit at the current prices and remaining 50 per cent stake can be held with a target price of Rs 2,600.



Hindalco & Subex

KD Pradhan requested a six-month view on Hindalco Industries Ltd and Subex Ltd and asked if one can enter at current levels. Doshi said that Hindalco is a good stock with sound fundamentals and one can buy the stock at current levels and around dips towards Rs 1,000. He said the commodity cycle is here to stay and one can expect Rs 1,250 target in the stock with a long-term perspective.

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Commenting on Subex, he said that the counter is current is downtrend and trading sideways. One should avoid the stock at current levels.

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)